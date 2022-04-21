[Watch] Umesh Yadav mentors young pacers during practice session in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav was seen mentoring a bunch of young pacers during a training session. The 34-year-old has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season so far.

The pool of pacers listened intently on the sidelines as Yadav spoke about the basics of gripping the ball during delivery. In a video captured by the KKR social media team, the right-arm pacer can be seen saying:

"If you bowl the ball like this (with an improved grip), it will offer you better control. It will ensure better alignment and balance when you release the ball. The position of the hand is straight, right? The fingers are straight when you deliver like this. If you hold the ball higher, you will have time to control the delivery "

The pacer continued:

"Try to grip it with the tip of your finger. You see this part of the finger? It offers an effective control over the delivery. Make an effort to hold it at the tip. Subsequently it will release the way you want it. It is not necessarily natural, but mine is."

The Vidharbha-born pacer has been one of the greatest exponents of reverse swing bowling in the country. In the ongoing IPL, Yadav has undertaken the role of bowling with the new ball and trying to make the most of the conditions on offer on bouncy surfaces in Maharashtra.

Umesh Yadav is currently 6th in the purple cap race

Roped in by KKR for his base price in the second round of the IPL mega auction, Umesh Yadav has played in all seven matches so far. He began the tournament on a bright note by claiming wickets in the powerplay and enduring a positive start for the franchise.

His run of good games came to a stall with KKR playing their most recent set of matches at the Brabourne Stadium. The two-time winners continued their winless run at the iconic venue and their star pacer has registered figures of 1/48, 0/31 and 0/44 in the last three matches.

KKR are next scheduled to face table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 23 (Saturday).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra