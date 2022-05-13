"Umpire raised the finger only because of Dhoni!" - Fans in disbelief over poor umpiring during CSK vs MI in IPL 2022

After some early jitters, Mumbai Indians (MI) got over the line against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with five wickets in hand and as many as 31 balls to spare. Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen stitched up a crucial partnership and Tim David then ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase.
Both Varma and Shokeen showed incredible composure at such a young age and ensured the CSK bowlers couldn't make significant inroads into the lower order. However, there was a moment in the sixth over of the chase that could well have turned the game on its head.
Shokeen was given out caught down the leg-side off Simarjeet Singh's bowling. But the youngster reviewed it straight away and got the decision overturned as the ball clipped the thigh pad and not his bat.
Fans on Twitter were furious as they thought had CSK got the opportunity to review Devon Conway's unfortunate dismissal, the result would have been different.
Some also slammed the poor on-field umpiring, especially during that appeal for a catch against Shokeen. The umpire seemed to be calling it wide and then suddenly changed the decision to out by simply looking at the CSK players' appeal. Here are some of the reactions:
Tilak Varma kept CSK bowlers at bay after Mukesh Choudhary's early burst
Although Chennai lost the game and are out of the race to the playoffs, they have probably found a new-ball partner for Deepak Chahar in the form of left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.
Ishan Kishan's breakthrough dismissal by Choudhary proved to be the ideal start for CSK as bowling out MI was their only chance of pulling off a miraculous win. Rohit Sharma attacked the left-arm pacer, but once the MI skipper fell to Simarjeet, Choudhary came into his own at the other end.
The left-armer dismissed Daniel Sams and debutant Tristan Stubbs as MI were reeling at 33/4. It could have easily been 34/5 if Shokeen didn't have DRS available to review the decision. But thankfully for him and MI, the all-rounder survived and brought a sense of calm to the chase alongside Varma.
Apart from that one reverse-sweep to Maheesh Theekshana, Varma curbed his attacking instincts and ensured that he was there till the very end. Shokeen's dismissal brought an end to a crucial and arguably match-winning partnership of 48 runs.
Tim David walked out to bat and dashed all hopes for Chennai to stage a remarkable comeback by smashing Moeen Ali for a couple of sixes. With this win, Mumbai have knocked Chennai out of the tournament and it will be only the second IPL season ever where both these teams won't be a part of the playoffs.