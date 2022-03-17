[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan take on the 'Arabic Kuthu' challenge 

Team India cricketers Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan recently wowed fans with their dance moves as they took the 'Arabic Kuthu' challenge.

The song from movie star Vijay's upcoming film 'Beast' has garnered immense popularity among the masses. Many celebs have also shared videos of themselves shaking a leg to the popular number.

Both Iyer and Khan were seen perfectly nailing the hook step of the song in a video shared by the former on his social media handles earlier today. He posted on Instagram:

"Getting it right in Take 1 .. Arabic Kuthu with @aavi.khan…#attitudeadjustment #arabickuthu #halamathihabibo ...Vc @harpreetsbrar95 and @ishankishan23."

Meanwhile, Iyer was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹8 crores prior to last month's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auction. The talented all-rounder had received appreciation from all quarters for his brilliant performances in the second half of last year's IPL.

The left-handed opener amassed 370 runs in the UAE leg of the competition, Iyer was instrumental in KKR staging a miraculous turnaround after their slow start in the first phase.

Avesh Khan, on the other hand, was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. While many franchises expressed interest in signing the pacer, Lucknow Super Giants ultimately bagged him for a whopping ₹10 crores.

It is worth noting that the bowler finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with 24 scalps from 16 matches.

IPL 2022 to kick off on March 26

The upcoming edition of IPL is scheduled to kick off on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There is an immense buzz around the latest edition of the competition, as it is going to be a 10-team affair for the first time. The teams have been divided into two groups. A total of 70 league matches are set to be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

