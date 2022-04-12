"Vintage RCB. Oh, I've missed you!" - Fans roast RCB as Dube, Uthappa punish bowlers in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceded more than 200 runs for the second time this season as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) smashed 216/4 in their 20 overs.
CSK scored just 60 runs in the first ten overs, but both Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went absolutely berserk as they smashed 156 runs in the last ten to give CSK a great chance to win their first game of the season.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB bowl so poorly in the absence of Harshal Patel. Some also trolled the Bengaluru-based franchise and their fans for poor tactics against CSK. Here are some of the reactions.
RCB up against it while chasing 217
The RCB bowlers began well, picking up the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. They managed to keep the CSK batters quiet throughout the powerplay and also got Moeen Ali run out through some brilliant fielding by Suyash Prabhudessai.
It was all set for the Bangalore spinners to take centre stage and apply the squeeze on the CSK middle-order. However, Uthappa and Dube had other ideas. Uthappa was still struggling to time the ball initially, but Dube flew out of the blocks and took the attack to Wanindu Hasaranga.
Dube's assault gave his senior partner some much-needed time to get his eye in and once that was done, even Uthappa got into the act, carting Glenn Maxwell for three sixes in an over.
The two batters seemed to have got in that zone and they were prepared to attack whatever came their way. What was surprising to see was that despite Dube not moving his feet, the bowlers still kept dishing full deliveries on which the left-hander smashed some mammoth sixes.
The Royal Challengers needed their batters to rescue the act after a poor showing from the bowlers, But they have already lost six wickets and will need to bat out of their skins if they want to pull off a miraculous win.