"Vintage RCB. Oh, I've missed you!" - Fans roast RCB as Dube, Uthappa punish bowlers in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceded more than 200 runs for the second time this season as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) smashed 216/4 in their 20 overs.

CSK scored just 60 runs in the first ten overs, but both Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went absolutely berserk as they smashed 156 runs in the last ten to give CSK a great chance to win their first game of the season.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB bowl so poorly in the absence of Harshal Patel. Some also trolled the Bengaluru-based franchise and their fans for poor tactics against CSK. Here are some of the reactions.

Rishikeshwaran CA @RishikeshwaranC With all due respect to Dube & Uthappa, RCB could've prevented this. Almost 15 overs of horrible captaincy and horrible bowling. RCB fans should just forget this and move on. This isn't a reflection of their true potential. With all due respect to Dube & Uthappa, RCB could've prevented this. Almost 15 overs of horrible captaincy and horrible bowling. RCB fans should just forget this and move on. This isn't a reflection of their true potential.

Sonali @samtanisonali1 No matter how many years pass, RCB will always show us why they’re RCB No matter how many years pass, RCB will always show us why they’re RCB

BALAJI @deep_extracover Hasaranga was saved up for dhoni and Jadeja, RCB didn't expect that 2 spin bashers bat through the innings? Hasaranga was saved up for dhoni and Jadeja, RCB didn't expect that 2 spin bashers bat through the innings?

abhi @jai_mahakaaal Conceded 73 runs in 5 overs, that too middle overs. Absolute gutter level performance by RCB. Conceded 73 runs in 5 overs, that too middle overs. Absolute gutter level performance by RCB.

#FafACL @9seventy3 RCB lost the game outside of pitch when their captain was going around hugging, kissing and shagging CSK players. RCB lost the game outside of pitch when their captain was going around hugging, kissing and shagging CSK players.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire CSK left handers and RCB bowlers goes hand in hand. CSK left handers and RCB bowlers goes hand in hand.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Incredible from Robin and Dubey. First 10 overs for 60. The next 10 for 167. That’s the period when Harshal Patel operates…how dearly was he missed by the #RCB Incredible from Robin and Dubey. First 10 overs for 60. The next 10 for 167. That’s the period when Harshal Patel operates…how dearly was he missed by the #RCB

` @FourOverthrows Just another day of ex-RCBIANS thrashing RCB Just another day of ex-RCBIANS thrashing RCB 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/FCiZmogv1m

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs RCB always find way to lose against CSK. First 10 overs 60 and next 10 overs 165. RCB always find way to lose against CSK. First 10 overs 60 and next 10 overs 165.

Manya @CSKian716 12th April should be declared as CSK all-rounder against RCB day. 12th April should be declared as CSK all-rounder against RCB day. https://t.co/nTUNjSSOWi

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Stadium DJ asking crowd to do RCB chants but crowd doing high CSK chants 🤣 Stadium DJ asking crowd to do RCB chants but crowd doing high CSK chants 🤣💥

21grams @bettercallgram Gud News DC fellas,Vintage RCB is back and we're playing RCB on 16th Gud News DC fellas,Vintage RCB is back and we're playing RCB on 16th

neeraj. @_masterofchase_ When RCB bowls, pitch looks like batting pitch, When RCB bats it looks like bowling pitch . When RCB bowls, pitch looks like batting pitch, When RCB bats it looks like bowling pitch .

Udit @udit_buch Siraj should retire from IPL if he keeps bowling this filth. Only focus on test cricket and that will also save RCB from embarassment Siraj should retire from IPL if he keeps bowling this filth. Only focus on test cricket and that will also save RCB from embarassment

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Hasaranga always get exposed on a good wicket. Miss Chahal in RCB. Hasaranga always get exposed on a good wicket. Miss Chahal in RCB.

#CSKvsRCB

Vintage RCB is back ‍ ‍ Vintage RCB is back #CSKvsRCBVintage RCB is back ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/FfsazN0weI

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 The difference between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is that people get shocked when MI plays bad and people get shocked when RCB plays well The difference between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is that people get shocked when MI plays bad and people get shocked when RCB plays well

𝐑𝐁🕊 @Rumispeak



#RCB RCB trying very hard to make Jadeja win his first match as Captain... We are not losing either we are winning match or hearts...🫡🤝 #RCB vCSK RCB trying very hard to make Jadeja win his first match as Captain... We are not losing either we are winning match or hearts...🫡🤝 #RCB #RCBvCSK https://t.co/JTIUnOF16m

Pr @deepu_tweetz RCB's getting banged and the cameraman not showing kohli's face whenever he's frustrated.. how long have we waited to be at this mental peace RCB's getting banged and the cameraman not showing kohli's face whenever he's frustrated.. how long have we waited to be at this mental peace

Greyyappa♥️ @greyyaar #RCBvsCSK Rcb fan hun guys kafi cry are h Rcb fan hun guys kafi cry are h😭 #RCBvsCSK https://t.co/X9J2lLl5wG

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Shivam Dube is not this good,RCB bowlers making him look good today.! Shivam Dube is not this good,RCB bowlers making him look good today.!

RCB up against it while chasing 217

The RCB bowlers began well, picking up the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. They managed to keep the CSK batters quiet throughout the powerplay and also got Moeen Ali run out through some brilliant fielding by Suyash Prabhudessai.

It was all set for the Bangalore spinners to take centre stage and apply the squeeze on the CSK middle-order. However, Uthappa and Dube had other ideas. Uthappa was still struggling to time the ball initially, but Dube flew out of the blocks and took the attack to Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dube's assault gave his senior partner some much-needed time to get his eye in and once that was done, even Uthappa got into the act, carting Glenn Maxwell for three sixes in an over.

The two batters seemed to have got in that zone and they were prepared to attack whatever came their way. What was surprising to see was that despite Dube not moving his feet, the bowlers still kept dishing full deliveries on which the left-hander smashed some mammoth sixes.

The Royal Challengers needed their batters to rescue the act after a poor showing from the bowlers, But they have already lost six wickets and will need to bat out of their skins if they want to pull off a miraculous win.

