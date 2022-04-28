Watch: Virat Kohli grooves to 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' song at Glenn Maxwell's wedding function

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was seen grooving to the tune of the chartbuster 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the movie Pushpa - The Rise.

The 33-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his time with his RCB teammates and their family members at Glenn Maxwell's wedding function. As Kohli shook a leg, the other people at the party cheered for him.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli dancing during Glenn Maxwell's wedding party:

#AlluArjun @ThisIsDSP #Pushpa The Pushpa craze is real! #ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! The Pushpa craze is real!#ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! 💖💗 #AlluArjun @ThisIsDSP #Pushpa https://t.co/sScoepbViz

Kohli's wife and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present at the event. She even shared a few clicks on Instagram.

Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has had a horrid time thus far in IPL 2022. The Delhi-born hasn't been at his fluent best and has struggled to get amongst the runs this season.

Even though Kohli started off on a fair note with an unbeaten 41 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in RCB's first game of the season, he was dismissed for 12 and 5 runs in the next two games against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively.

A well-made 48 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fourth match seemed to be a possible shot at redemption for the legend. However, things only went down south from there. Virat was dismissed for just 1 run against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) followed by a 12 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Things went from bad to worse in the next two matches as he bagged golden ducks against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the most recent game against RR, the former Indian captain was dismissed for only 9 runs.

Thus far in 9 innings in IPL 2022, Virat has mustered just 128 runs at an average of 16. His strike rate of 120 hasn't been impressive either and he will have to make amends going forward if he is to create an impact and help RCB reach the playoffs this season.

RCB is currently placed 5th in the points table with five wins from nine matches.

