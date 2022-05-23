Virat Kohli reaches Kolkata for IPL 2022 playoffs

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has reached Kolkata to participate in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

RCB just made the cut into the top four, courtesy of Mumbai Indians (MI) winning their last league game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Bengaluru-based franchise won eight out of the 14 games they played in the league stage of IPL 2022 and finished with 16 points. They will now play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on May 25. The winner of this game will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in the second qualifier game in Ahmedabad.

Upon reaching Kolkata, Virat Kohli shared a selfie from the hotel in Kolkata and wrote:

"Touchdown Kolkata."

Virat Kohli's form will be the key for RCB in the playoffs

Virat Kohli hasn't had a great IPL 2022 and was struggling to get amongst the runs until his team's last league game against the Gujarat Titans. In that match, the 33-year-old registered his second fifty of the season and accrued 73 runs off 54 balls, in a knock that included eight fours and two sixes.

In the 13 games before that, he scored 236 runs at an average of 18.1 and his only other half-century also came against the Titans.

Going into the playoffs, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping that their former skipper will score some big runs for the side. Kohli's strike rate of 118 also needs a boost. Playing at the Eden Gardens, one of his favourite grounds, the legendary batter will hope he can play a big part in his team's success.

After failing to make it to the playoffs for three years between 2017 and 2019, Bangalore managed to make it into the top four for the third time in a row this year.

Under the able leadership of Faf du Plessis, the team has played a fearless brand of cricket. This is yet another opportunity for the franchise to lay their hands on the elusive IPL title and will fancy their chances to go all the way this year.

