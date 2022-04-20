"Virat Kohli is overcooked; don't want to lose 6-7 years of cricket with fried brain" - Ravi Shastri on Kohli's struggles in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has undergone a lean patch in the IPL 2022 season so far. Although RCB are doing well as a team, Kohli has averaged below 20 with the bat this season.

In seven games, the 33-year-old has scored just 119 runs without a single half-century to his name. His golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and his reaction to the same was a huge indication that he might desperately need a break.

Speaking to Star Sports, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri stated that it was important for Virat Kohli to take some time away from the game. He said:

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England."

Shastri still believes there is a lot of cricket left in Kohli and that he will need to be managed well to maximize his potential. He added:

"He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be one or two in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront."

Kevin Pietersen advises Virat Kohli to take a six-month break

Former England star Kevin Pietersen also agreed with what Shastri had to say and believes Kohli is one of India's most valuable players and should take a break. The 41-year-old added that the RCB batsman should be given assurances that he will be placed straight back into the team once he returns. Pietersen stated:

"Virat Kohli needs to say 'cricket boots, for six months, I will see you later'. Turn off social media, go and get re-energised. When the stadiums are full again, you guarantee him a spot in that side for the next 12, 24 or 36 months. Tell him 'you're our guy, we know you'll deliver for us'."

Kohli is likely to play a crucial role for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the showpiece event still some time away, perhaps the 33-year-old can afford to take a break post the IPL 2022 season.

