“A run-a-ball 40 doesn’t suit Pant and doesn’t take the team anywhere” - Virender Sehwag on DC skipper’s batting in IPL 2022 

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has urged Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant to find the right mix between batting responsibly and scoring at a quick pace in IPL 2022. According to Sehwag, as of now, Pant is either batting too slowly or getting out too soon while trying to play freely.

Pant has had an average IPL 2022 so far. In nine matches, he has scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 149.04. In the franchise’s previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he scored 44 off 30. However, it wasn’t enough to help Delhi win as they fell short by six runs while chasing 196.

Analyzing the DC skipper’s batting in IPL 2022, Sehwag admitted that Pant has failed to strike the proper balance in his game. Speaking on Cricbuzz ahead of Delhi's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (5 May), he opined:

"Yes, Pant should play with a bit of responsibility. But when he does that, the strike rate falls. On the other hand, when he is playing freely, he gets out. He needs to find the right balance wherein he is able to play freely while batting till the end. Pant must not carry any baggage and play like the Pant of old. A run-a-ball 40 doesn’t suit Pant and doesn’t take the team anywhere.”

The 24-year-old left-hander is yet to score a half-century in IPL 2022, having been dismissed in the 40s thrice during the course of the tournament.

“DC’s bowling is not clicking” - Virender Sehwag

According to Sehwag, not just Delhi's batting but their bowling is also an issue. He pointed out that regular bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are not completing their quota of four overs in every game.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is DC's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022. He has claimed 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.82. Khaleel Ahmed is next on the list with 11 scalps in six games.

Sehwag commented on Delhi's bowling:

“DC’s bowling is not clicking. Shardul and Axar are not able to bowl their four overs. Is this the right combination? (Anrich) Nortje is not fit. Earlier, they had Nortje and (Kagiso) Rabada doing the job. They need to set their combination right. Don’t think the current one is working.”

Delhi are currently seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games.

Also Read: “If they lose this game, their campaign might derail” - Ajay Jadeja explains why IPL 2022 match against SRH is crucial for DC

Edited by Samya Majumdar