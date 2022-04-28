"Vyaktigat dushmani hai, badla to hum lenge hi!" - Fans go berserk as Rashid Khan drowns SRH with bat in IPL 2022

Rashid Khan (31* off 11) returned to haunt his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with the bat as the Gujarat Titans (GT) snatched an improbable win from the jaws of defeat in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday.
The Afghanistan star had a horrible outing with the ball, having been smashed for 45 runs in his four overs. However, Rashid Khan once again proved what damage he can do with the bat by breaking SRH hearts. Rahul Tewatia (40* off 21) is now making a habit of winning games for his team in tough situations.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to witness such a last-ball thriller and hailed Rashid Khan and Tewatia for sinking SRH with the bat. Some fans also trolled SRH team management for not retaining a genuine match-winner like Rashid. Here are some of the reactions:
Rashid Khan, Tewatia undid Umran Malik's brilliance
GT needed a good start from their openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha against a potent SRH pace attack. Gill struggled for timing, but Saha flew out of the blocks, taking full advantage of the powerplay.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter proved how valuable he can be to any side as he took all the pressure off Gill and gave the Titans the start they needed. However, the introduction of Umran Malik changed the game.
The speedster was brilliant as he first knocked over Gill, who was just looking to up the ante. The 22-year-old also picked up the huge wicket of Hardik Pandya to give SRH a tight grip on the second innings.
Saha reached his fifty and threatened to play a match-winning knock. However, Malik was too good for the veteran as he cleaned him up too. David Miller walked out to bat and alongside Tewatia, looked to take the game deep.
Kane Williamson brought back Malik for his last over and it looked like that sealed the game for SRH. The speedster took the big wicket of Miller and also cleaned up Abhinav Manohar to record the best bowling figures in IPL 2022 so far (5/25).
T Natarajan was unable to consistently hit his yorker length and Tewatia took advantage of it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also pumped for a six by Rashid Khan and GT were doing just enough to keep themselves in the chase.
Marco Jansen had the responsibility of bowling the final over and got pumped for a six off the first ball. The left-arm seamer clearly looked under pressure and despite 15 runs needed off the final 4 balls, Rashid smoked three sixes to ensure GT remained top of the table.
The loss will be a bitter pill to swallow for SRH. But it is just the kind of season that the Titans are enjoying as they continue to find inspiration in crunch moments that helps them turn the tide on the opposition.