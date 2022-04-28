"Vyaktigat dushmani hai, badla to hum lenge hi!" - Fans go berserk as Rashid Khan drowns SRH with bat in IPL 2022

Rashid Khan (31* off 11) returned to haunt his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with the bat as the Gujarat Titans (GT) snatched an improbable win from the jaws of defeat in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday.

The Afghanistan star had a horrible outing with the ball, having been smashed for 45 runs in his four overs. However, Rashid Khan once again proved what damage he can do with the bat by breaking SRH hearts. Rahul Tewatia (40* off 21) is now making a habit of winning games for his team in tough situations.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to witness such a last-ball thriller and hailed Rashid Khan and Tewatia for sinking SRH with the bat. Some fans also trolled SRH team management for not retaining a genuine match-winner like Rashid. Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire I'm not an analyst by any means but if your second name has 6 letters and it starts with J and ends with N you probably shouldn't bowl to Rashid Khan in the death. I'm not an analyst by any means but if your second name has 6 letters and it starts with J and ends with N you probably shouldn't bowl to Rashid Khan in the death.

HOW DO YOU NOT RETAIN THIS GUY AT WHATEVER COST?



#SunrisersHyderabad #GTvsSRH On a day he leaks 45 in four overs, Rashid Khan chooses to smash 31 off 11 balls including three sixes in the final over to win the game.HOW DO YOU NOT RETAIN THIS GUY AT WHATEVER COST? On a day he leaks 45 in four overs, Rashid Khan chooses to smash 31 off 11 balls including three sixes in the final over to win the game.HOW DO YOU NOT RETAIN THIS GUY AT WHATEVER COST?#SunrisersHyderabad #GTvsSRH

Feel for Umran, but imagine what having Umran and Rashid in the middle overs would have done to the rest...



Deserves this.



#GTvSRH Former SRH players Saha and Rashid ripping up SRH.Feel for Umran, but imagine what having Umran and Rashid in the middle overs would have done to the rest...Deserves this. Former SRH players Saha and Rashid ripping up SRH. Feel for Umran, but imagine what having Umran and Rashid in the middle overs would have done to the rest...Deserves this.#GTvSRH

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The winning celebration from Rashid Khan. What a knock he played - 31* in just 11 balls with 2 sixes in the final 2 balls. The winning celebration from Rashid Khan. What a knock he played - 31* in just 11 balls with 2 sixes in the final 2 balls. https://t.co/PNRT48vDOx

IndianLanger @IndianLanger again,SRH. Rashid Khan - KING KHAN. The absolute greatness of the man. Greatest T20 player ever to grace planet earth. Never ever disrespect theagain,SRH. Rashid Khan - KING KHAN. The absolute greatness of the man. Greatest T20 player ever to grace planet earth. Never ever disrespect the 🐐 again,SRH.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rashid Khan is a box office - one of the greatest ever in T20. Rashid Khan is a box office - one of the greatest ever in T20.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yet another crazy run chase by Gujarat Titans - Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the end just snatched the victory from SRH. They've won 7 out of 8 games, what a IPL they are having. Yet another crazy run chase by Gujarat Titans - Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the end just snatched the victory from SRH. They've won 7 out of 8 games, what a IPL they are having. https://t.co/RirPW3rgxt

👑🔔 @superking1814 #SRHvGT #SRHvsGT

Srh fans trolling Rashid Khan 🤣

For his bowling with his batting Srh fans trolling Rashid Khan 🤣For his bowling with his batting #SRHvGT #SRHvsGTSrh fans trolling Rashid Khan 🤣For his bowling with his batting https://t.co/TAvYyfLJ3M

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan How do you defeat a team that has Rashid Khan winning matches with the bat? 🤔🤔 How do you defeat a team that has Rashid Khan winning matches with the bat? 🤔🤔

#GTvSRH This team has literally managed to win it from anywhere. You beautiful lads. Take a bow, Rashid Khan. This team has literally managed to win it from anywhere. You beautiful lads. Take a bow, Rashid Khan.#GTvSRH

#GTvSRH Chasing 22 runs off the final over against your ex-team and Rashid Khan has annihilated them. Things you love to see Chasing 22 runs off the final over against your ex-team and Rashid Khan has annihilated them. Things you love to see ✨#GTvSRH

#IPL2002 SRH mood after that Rashid Khan madness. SRH mood after that Rashid Khan madness. #IPL2002 https://t.co/kEDrL1JL2h

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 . Never doubt Rashid Khan #IPL2022 Couldn't do well with ball today. But exceptional with bat. Never doubt Rashid Khan Couldn't do well with ball today. But exceptional with bat 🔥. Never doubt Rashid Khan 💪 #IPL2022 https://t.co/7lQwjSz2JX

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh If Rashid the bowler doesn’t turn up, Rashid the finisher will. What a cricketer to have in your team. SRH must be hurting having negotiated his primary skill so well. If Rashid the bowler doesn’t turn up, Rashid the finisher will. What a cricketer to have in your team. SRH must be hurting having negotiated his primary skill so well.

tanya // ee sala cup namde #rcb @tanyamidhaaaa This was a proper number 1 vs 2 match tbfh and you expect thrilling finishes like that when you literally have Tewatia and Rashid. This was a proper number 1 vs 2 match tbfh and you expect thrilling finishes like that when you literally have Tewatia and Rashid.

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep WHAT A FINISH. This is what you get from King Rashid Khan in T20s, rarest off day in bowling and wins it with the bat. The first pick in my T20 side if I had a choice. WHAT A FINISH. This is what you get from King Rashid Khan in T20s, rarest off day in bowling and wins it with the bat. The first pick in my T20 side if I had a choice.

1)Retain him immediately

2)Slap yourself for coming to option (2) and then do (1)

#GTvSRH #IPL2022 No matter how much he asks as the salary, if you have the option of retaining Rashid Freaking Khan, you have just two options.1)Retain him immediately2)Slap yourself for coming to option (2) and then do (1) No matter how much he asks as the salary, if you have the option of retaining Rashid Freaking Khan, you have just two options.1)Retain him immediately2)Slap yourself for coming to option (2) and then do (1)#GTvSRH #IPL2022

Tewatia, bdw, is raising his stakes higher. Amazing temperament as a batter. Lol Tewatia, Rashid have mastered art of finishing tough and impossible chases all by themselves. 22 off 6 is unbelievable.Tewatia, bdw, is raising his stakes higher. Amazing temperament as a batter. #GTvsSRH Lol Tewatia, Rashid have mastered art of finishing tough and impossible chases all by themselves. 22 off 6 is unbelievable. Tewatia, bdw, is raising his stakes higher. Amazing temperament as a batter. #GTvsSRH

anshita @zouissstan srh underestimated rashid khan’s power hitting abilities even when they were in the trenches last year. fitting that he put on display what they ignored srh underestimated rashid khan’s power hitting abilities even when they were in the trenches last year. fitting that he put on display what they ignored

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan GT is going to be one of the top 4 popular teams in IPL if they play like this for 2-3 years.



Who wouldn't like a team that plays such an elite, entertaining brand of "Intent" cricket and has colourful, distinctive personalities like Nehra, Hardik, Rashid, Tewatia? GT is going to be one of the top 4 popular teams in IPL if they play like this for 2-3 years.Who wouldn't like a team that plays such an elite, entertaining brand of "Intent" cricket and has colourful, distinctive personalities like Nehra, Hardik, Rashid, Tewatia?

arfan @Im__Arfan Rashid would've been dragged so bad bcoz it came against srh, after that once in a blue moon horror bowling but man you never doubt the most valuable t20 cricketer right now. Rashid would've been dragged so bad bcoz it came against srh, after that once in a blue moon horror bowling but man you never doubt the most valuable t20 cricketer right now.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Chris Jordan has Marco Jansen to share the pain of Rashid Khan. Chris Jordan has Marco Jansen to share the pain of Rashid Khan.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 ‍ Dear SRH, when your ex comes and troubles you the most !! Rashid Khan you beautyyy Dear SRH, when your ex comes and troubles you the most !! Rashid Khan you beautyyy ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/UpOK2iS0oR

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Taking absolutely nothing away from Rashid & Tewatia, but that is some of the worst death bowling I have seen in some time in the last 2 overs.



The fact that two international bowlers did it, makes it even worse.. Taking absolutely nothing away from Rashid & Tewatia, but that is some of the worst death bowling I have seen in some time in the last 2 overs. The fact that two international bowlers did it, makes it even worse..

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rashid Khan said "I hope atleast now someone calls me an all-rounder (big smile)". Rashid Khan said "I hope atleast now someone calls me an all-rounder (big smile)".

22 - Rohit vs KKR (2009)

22 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2016)

20 - Axar vs CSK (2020)

18 - Rashid vs SRH (2022)*

18 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2010)



#SRHvGT Most runs by a Batsman in 20th Over (Successful Runchases)22 - Rohit vs KKR (2009)22 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2016)20 - Axar vs CSK (2020)18 - Rashid vs SRH (2022)*18 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2010) Most runs by a Batsman in 20th Over (Successful Runchases)22 - Rohit vs KKR (2009)22 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2016)20 - Axar vs CSK (2020)18 - Rashid vs SRH (2022)*18 - Dhoni vs PBKS (2010)#SRHvGT

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Brian Lara said, "Rashid Khan can win you matches like this with bat for his team but not for opposition like kane Williamson" Brian Lara said, "Rashid Khan can win you matches like this with bat for his team but not for opposition like kane Williamson"

Rahul tewatia once fluke second by chance and third time master class



#GTvsSRH

What a match

#UmranMalik Rashid Khan Pathan Power astonishing hittingRahul tewatia once fluke second by chance and third time master classWhat a match Rashid Khan Pathan Power astonishing hitting 🔥🔥Rahul tewatia once fluke second by chance and third time master class👏👏👏👏#GTvsSRH What a match 🔥🔥🔥#UmranMalik https://t.co/hX0dz1cYo2

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Rashid Khan can hit sixes but he can't play out balls like Kane Williamson~Brian Lara Rashid Khan can hit sixes but he can't play out balls like Kane Williamson~Brian Lara

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky The sheer number of times Tewatiya has done it in recent times, and now add Rashid to it, it's ridiculous how they are pulling off chases like this. Men of steel. The sheer number of times Tewatiya has done it in recent times, and now add Rashid to it, it's ridiculous how they are pulling off chases like this. Men of steel. 👏

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#SRHvsGT What a heist!!! The Titans living up to their name. Rahul Tewatia showed once again what he is capable of! And Rashid Khan produces his second high-impact knock of the season. What a heist!!! The Titans living up to their name. Rahul Tewatia showed once again what he is capable of! And Rashid Khan produces his second high-impact knock of the season.#SRHvsGT

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Gujarat’s players are taking turns to carry their batting when no one gives them a chance. Miller pulling off a miracle, Tewatia finding consistency, Rashid finishing twice and Saha, who would have thought! Kind of a run where they believe someone will do it for us no matter what Gujarat’s players are taking turns to carry their batting when no one gives them a chance. Miller pulling off a miracle, Tewatia finding consistency, Rashid finishing twice and Saha, who would have thought! Kind of a run where they believe someone will do it for us no matter what

#SRHvGT Rashid Khan in the dressing room tonight . Rashid Khan in the dressing room tonight . #SRHvGT https://t.co/d6HNOANU97

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur 🏼 Oh Rashid Rashid Rashid … you constant source of joy and wonder Oh Rashid Rashid Rashid … you constant source of joy and wonder 🙌🏼🔥

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs Rashid Khan proved today that he should have been first priority to retained for SRH. Rashid Khan proved today that he should have been first priority to retained for SRH.

👑🔔 @superking1814 Only tournament in the world that can make Rahul Dravid and Muttiah Muralitharan lose their shit. #IPL2022 Rashid Khan 🤣 Only tournament in the world that can make Rahul Dravid and Muttiah Muralitharan lose their shit. #IPL2022 Rashid Khan 🤣 https://t.co/J5JAEyuVZ4

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Destroying SRH !!! Rashid Khan would have waited for this moment since the very beginning of IPL 2022. Absolute freak 🥵 Destroying SRH !!! Rashid Khan would have waited for this moment since the very beginning of IPL 2022. Absolute freak 🥵 https://t.co/lvyZJXfBhn

Rashid and Tewatia pulled off an impossible match against the best bowling lineup of 2022 and I was expecting Chris Jordan to win it for us Finally now I am feeling light and moved on from that CSK's loss vs GTRashid and Tewatia pulled off an impossible match against the best bowling lineup of 2022 and I was expecting Chris Jordan to win it for us Finally now I am feeling light and moved on from that CSK's loss vs GTRashid and Tewatia pulled off an impossible match against the best bowling lineup of 2022 and I was expecting Chris Jordan to win it for us😂

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Gosh, what a stupendous finish by Titans to win the match from a near impossible position. Tewatia and Rashid were sensational, putting on 59 off just 24 deliveries, highlighting #GT ’s depth in batting and competitive spirit. Terrific performance! Gosh, what a stupendous finish by Titans to win the match from a near impossible position. Tewatia and Rashid were sensational, putting on 59 off just 24 deliveries, highlighting #GT’s depth in batting and competitive spirit. Terrific performance!👏👏

#SRHvsGT Rashid Khan after Bashing 22 runs in Last over against SRH-: Rashid Khan after Bashing 22 runs in Last over against SRH-:#SRHvsGT https://t.co/1nUFzxl8tc

WHAT A SIGHT MAN RASHID THRASHING SRHWHAT A SIGHT MAN RASHID THRASHING SRH 😍😍😍WHAT A SIGHT MAN🔥 https://t.co/ye461ksjgi

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Can't believe how GT just managed to win games like these with literally no contribution from either Gill or Hardik while chasing. Tewatia has now contributed in 3 games, Miller and Rashid in 2 wins. This team is built differently. Can't believe how GT just managed to win games like these with literally no contribution from either Gill or Hardik while chasing. Tewatia has now contributed in 3 games, Miller and Rashid in 2 wins. This team is built differently.

Rashid Khan, Tewatia undid Umran Malik's brilliance

GT needed a good start from their openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha against a potent SRH pace attack. Gill struggled for timing, but Saha flew out of the blocks, taking full advantage of the powerplay.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter proved how valuable he can be to any side as he took all the pressure off Gill and gave the Titans the start they needed. However, the introduction of Umran Malik changed the game.

The speedster was brilliant as he first knocked over Gill, who was just looking to up the ante. The 22-year-old also picked up the huge wicket of Hardik Pandya to give SRH a tight grip on the second innings.

Saha reached his fifty and threatened to play a match-winning knock. However, Malik was too good for the veteran as he cleaned him up too. David Miller walked out to bat and alongside Tewatia, looked to take the game deep.

Kane Williamson brought back Malik for his last over and it looked like that sealed the game for SRH. The speedster took the big wicket of Miller and also cleaned up Abhinav Manohar to record the best bowling figures in IPL 2022 so far (5/25).

T Natarajan was unable to consistently hit his yorker length and Tewatia took advantage of it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also pumped for a six by Rashid Khan and GT were doing just enough to keep themselves in the chase.

Marco Jansen had the responsibility of bowling the final over and got pumped for a six off the first ball. The left-arm seamer clearly looked under pressure and despite 15 runs needed off the final 4 balls, Rashid smoked three sixes to ensure GT remained top of the table.

The loss will be a bitter pill to swallow for SRH. But it is just the kind of season that the Titans are enjoying as they continue to find inspiration in crunch moments that helps them turn the tide on the opposition.

Edited by Parimal