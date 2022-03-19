[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane smashes the ball a long way in the nets for KKR ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Ajinkya Rahane was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Rahane made good use of his feet on to play some exquisite shots. He also managed to show off his power-hitting skills, smashing quite a few deliveries right out of the meat of the bat.

KKR took to their Instagram account and posted a video of Ajinkya Rahane playing aggressive shots. You can watch the video below:

Will KKR take a punt on Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2022?

Ajinkya Rahane has become a veteran in the IPL over the years. The 33-year-old broke into the Indian team through some fantastic and prolific performances for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After parting ways with RR following IPL 2019, Rahane was given the role of a floater by the Delhi Capitals (DC). Although DC have done well as a team over the past few seasons, the 33-year-old hasn't quite delivered with the bat.

In the 11 matches that he played for DC, Rahane scored just 121 runs with a solitary fifty to his name. Naturally, many thought that the 33-year-old would go unsold at the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

However, KKR took a chance by snapping him up ahead of the IPL 2022 season. This opens up an interesting debate as to whether Rahane is the right man to open the innings alongside the explosive Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR also have the option to use Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch as the opening partner for Venkatesh. However, that would block one of their overseas spots. With Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine almost certain to play when available, KKR might not be able to play the overseas keeper in Sam Billings.

This is where Rahane's availability provides flexibility to KKR's options while playing their overseas stars. It will be interesting to see whether the 33-year-old can redeem himself in white-ball cricket with a consistent run for KKR in IPL 2022.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar