[Watch] DC's Tim Seifert takes a flying stunner to dismiss MI's Kieron Pollard  

Delhi Capitals' (DC) Tim Seifert took a brilliant flying catch at mid-wicket off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling to send Mumbai Indians' (MI) star batter Kieron Pollard packing early in the second match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Pollard failed to make an impact with the bat in his first match of this year's cash-rich league as he managed just 3 runs from 6 balls in the ongoing DC vs MI clash.

Yadav claimed his third wicket of the match by dismissing the swashbuckler in the 16th over of MI's innings.

The right-handed batter played a pull shot against the left-arm spinner's short-pitched delivery. While he did hit the ball well, he failed to get the elevation to clear the in-field.

Seifert completed a superb diving catch to help his side claim an important wicket.

Watch the video of Tim Seifert's catch here:

Kuldeep Yadav showcases stunning form in his first game of IPL 2022

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's IPL career seems to have got a new lease of life after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals at last month's IPL 2022 auction for ₹2 crore.

He was with the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, but was only given five matches in the edition in which he could claim only a single wicket.

The bowler, however, impressed many in his first game for DC as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard and conceded just 18 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Opener Ishan Kishan starred with the bat for the five-time champions with an inspiring half-century to steady the ship for his side.

MI managed to finish well as they scored 18 runs in the ultimate over of their innings to take their score to 178. Kishan finished as the top scorer and remained unbeaten on 81.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar