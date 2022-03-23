[WATCH] From favorite dish to heartbreak moment, RCB players open up during photoshoot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players answered some tricky questions and some fun ones during the official photoshoot of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

The Bangalore franchise will be led by a new skipper, Faf du Plessis, during the upcoming tournament. Virat Kohli, who would quit as leader last season, joined the squad on Tuesday.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on the franchise’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the players are seen having a good time during their photoshoot session.

Captain Du Plessis named butter chicken as his favorite dish and the 2015 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand as the moment that broke his heart. South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup as Grant Elliot slammed Dale Steyn for a six in a thrilling finish.

Asked to tell a joke, cheeky wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said:

“A joke is AB de Villiers not playing for RCB. That is a joke. He is too good not to be playing.”

Bangalore's official YouTube handle, while sharing the quirky video, wrote:

“We caught our players off-guard and asked them a few tricky questions while they were busy getting clicked at the official team photoshoot for #IPL2022, and they did pretty well under pressure! Hope that’s the flavour of the season.”

Bangalore were impressive in the IPL last season, reaching the playoffs. However, they failed to win the crown yet again.

Virat Kohli bats for new RCB captain ahead of IPL 2022

Former RCB captain Kohli has thrown his weight behind Du Plessis, who has taken over the mantle of leadership from him. Kohli described the South African cricketer as someone who commands a lot of respect.

In a video posted on Bangalore’s Twitter handle, Kohli spoke about the team’s new captain, saying

“Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands not demands, because he has been there done that. He’s a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job.”

Before joining the Bangalore franchise, Du Plessis played a stellar role in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL triumph last season. He scored 633 runs and was named player of the final for his 59-ball 86.

