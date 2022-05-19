×
[Watch] Gautam Gambhir's angry celebration after LSG's thrilling 2-run victory over KKR goes viral 

LSG beat KKR by 3 runs to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs (Pics: Disney+Hotstar)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 19, 2022 01:04 AM IST
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two runs in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday, May 18. With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side have now become the second team to qualify for the all-important playoffs.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was ecstatic after his side eked out a narrow victory in the crucial fixture and was captured celebrating in an animated manner. The former cricketer was pumped after the team's stunning win over his former franchise.

A video clip of Gautam Gambhir's angry celebration has been widely circulated by fans on social media. The 40-year-old jumped out of his chair as soon as Marcus Stoinis rattled Umesh Yadav's stumps with a stunning yorker on the final delivery.

Gambhir 👏 🤘 : Man of The Match!#KKRvsLSG @GautamGambhirhttps://t.co/7wNI1cPYKB

It is worth mentioning that Gautam Gambhir has led KKR to two championship victories in the cash-rich league. Under his leadership, the franchise clinched the coveted championship trophy in 2012 and 2014. He parted ways with the side ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament.

LSG qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Playing in their first-ever IPL season, the Lucknow-based side have impressed many with their spirited performances. They finished with 18 points after their league stage fixtures and have made the cut for the playoffs.

LSG won the toss against KKR and elected to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium. Openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock enthralled viewers with their exploits with the bat as they stitched together a record-breaking 210-run partnership.

Tan tana tan Quinton maara! 💯 Player of the match and our hearts tonight 💙🔥 @QuinnyDeKock69 #AbApniBaariHai💪 #IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #LSG #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh #lsg2022 https://t.co/gEk06GBQyh

De Kock took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners with his unbeaten century, slamming 140 runs from just 70 deliveries. Rahul also contributed with 68 runs at the top to help their side register an imposing total upfront.

KKR also put up a strong showing with the bat, scoring 208 runs. However, they failed to cross the line and lost the closely fought battle on the last ball. Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh batted magnificently to give their team a chance, but Evin Lewis turned the game with an outstanding catch to dismiss Singh on the penultimate ball of the last over.

