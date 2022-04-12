[Watch] Hardik Pandya unwinds in the pool with his son Agastya after GT's 8-wicket loss to SRH

Team India's dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was recently spotted relaxing in the pool with his son Agastya after the team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Gujarat-based franchise took to social media earlier today to share a video of Hardik Pandya's pool session with his little one. They captioned the post:

"Our day just got 𝟏𝟎𝟎% brighter and 𝟐𝟎𝟎% cuter 🤩😍 #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe."

Meanwhile, GT's unbeaten streak in IPL 2022 came to an end on Monday with an eight-wicket loss to SRH. Pandya led his side from the front and contributed significantly with both the bat and the ball.

The explosive batter slammed his maiden half-century of the season and remained unbeaten on 50 to take his side to a decent total of 162/7. Pandya conceded just 27 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up the vital wicket of Kane Williamson.

With three wins from four fixtures, GT are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2022 points table. They will next be seen in action on Thursday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022

While the ace all-rounder has been under the scanner due to his fitness, he has silenced his critics with his performances with the bat and the ball so far in the latest edition of the IPL. With 141 runs to his name, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for GT.

The right-armer has also claimed three wickets from his four appearances and has an impressive economy rate of 7.62. It is worth mentioning that he has bowled four overs in each of his team's matches so far in this year's cash-rich league.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee