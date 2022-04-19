[Watch] Harshal Patel whacks no-look 6s in intense net session ahead of IPL 2022 match against LSG

Harshal Patel is one of the top bowlers in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 2022. The 31-year-old has scalped six wickets in five matches for RCB this year.

Patel will be in action later tonight when the Royal Challengers Bangalore battle the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of the big game, the RCB star was spotted sweating hard in the nets.

RCB posted a minute-long video of Harshal Patel working on his batting and bowling skills.

He rattled the stumps with his pace in the training nets and also smashed a couple of no-look sixes, hinting that he is ready to contribute in both departments this season.

You can watch the video here:

Many Indian cricket fans would know that Harshal Patel plays as a proper all-rounder for his domestic teams. However, he has majorly played as a specialist bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

So far, he has got an opportunity to bat only twice in IPL 2022, where he has aggregated 19 runs at a strike rate of 190. If given a chance to bat higher up the order, Patel can make bigger contributions in the batting unit as well.

Harshal Patel will hold the key to RCB's success in their IPL 2022 match against LSG

Harshal was one of the most expensive picks at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Patel's performance will play a crucial role in tonight's match between RCB and LSG. If the right-arm pacer brings his 'A' game to the table, the KL Rahul-led outfit will have a tough time at the DY Patil Stadium.

RCB have won only one of their three matches in Navi Mumbai this season, whereas LSG are undefeated at this venue. It will be interesting to see if RCB can end LSG's two-match winning streak.

