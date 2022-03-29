[Watch] Jos Buttler given out in the first over of SRH vs RR clash, survives after third umpire signals no-ball

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept troubling Jos Buttler with his away swingers in the first over of their IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday. He ultimately found the batter's outside edge on the fifth ball of the over with yet another outswinger.

Abdul Samad completed a fine catch at first slip and it appeared that SRH had got a big breakthrough in the first over itself. However, the no-ball siren went off at the stadium as Kumar had overstepped. Jos Buttler got a big reprieve courtesy of the front foot no-ball.

Watch the video here:

Buttler's wicket would have been a massive blow for the Rajasthan side, considering he is one of the most explosive batters in their line-up. It remains to be seen if the right-hander will be able to make the most of his second life in the contest.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal give RR a positive start

SRH won the toss and and elected to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune in their inaugural match of the season. While Buttler and Jaiswal started slowly, they upped the ante in the fourth over.

They accumulated 21 runs against Umran Malik and followed it up by slamming 18 runs in Washington Sundar's subsequent over. RR ultimately scored 52 runs from their first five overs.

With both teams having capable performers, the clash between the two sides is expected to be a high-octane one.

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

