[Watch] Kagiso Rabada and Odean Smith try speaking in Punjabi after PBKS' 12-run win over MI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a brilliant 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Following their dominant victory, the team's overseas campaigners Kagiso Rabada and Odean Smith delighted fans by speaking in Punjabi.

In a video shared by the Punjab-based franchise, Rabada can be seen celebrating their win with the popular catchphrase "nap de gilli". Odean Smith, on the other hand, used "chak ditte fatte" to sum up their performance against the five-time champions.

After being asked to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, PBKS managed to post an impressive total of 198. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Mayank Agarwal (52) were the top performers with the bat for Punjab in the contest.

They restricted MI to 186 after 20 overs and claimed a decisive win in the encounter. Odean Smith scalped four wickets in the game, including three in the final over of the contest.

However, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, as he conceded just 29 runs from his four overs and also bagged two vital wickets.

PBKS occupy third place in IPL 2022 points table

The Mayank Agarwal-led side now have three wins to their name from five fixtures in this year's cash-rich league. They are placed third in the standings and have a net run rate of 0.239.

They will next be seen in action on Sunday when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an afternoon game. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

PBKS squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

