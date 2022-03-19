[Watch] "Kaun jeeta? Kaun Haara?" - Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh engage in hilarious banter during KKR's practice session

The Kolkata Knight Riders have begun their preparations for the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) with their pre-season camp at the DY Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai.

The franchise took to their social media accounts earlier today (March 19) as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh could be seen competing against each other in an 8-ball challenge. The two cricketer stars were involved in hilarious banter as both tried hard to win the contest.

Singh, who was bowling, claimed to have dismissed Rana twice during the challenge. However, Rana argued that he got out as he was only aiming to clear the ropes on all occasions. Singh could also be seen chatting about the result with KKR head coach Brendon McCullum.

KKR posted on Instagram:

"8-ball challenge - Nitish vs Rinku 𝘒𝘢𝘶𝘯 𝘫𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘢? 𝘒𝘢𝘶𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘢? You decide! 🔥😂@nitishrana_official @rinkukumar12 #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #GalaxyOfKnights #IPL2022."

The two-time champions staged a miraculous turnaround in the UAE leg of last year's IPL to make it to the all-important final. They battled it out against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash and lost the encounter by 27 runs.

The Kolkata-based franchise have appointed their star-recruit Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper for this year's cash-rich league. They had retained the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of last month's mega auction.

KKR re-signed Nitish Rana for whopping ₹8 crore at the two-day event, while they acquired Rinku Singh's services for ₹55 lakh.

They are scheduled to take on defending champions CSK in the opening fixture of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are placed in Group A for the league stage matches along with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR squad for IPL 2022

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

