[WATCH] KKR’s Sam Billings displays impressive football skills during practice session for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) keeper-batter Sam Billings displayed some impressive football skills during a franchise practice session for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

KKR shared a video in which the England cricketer is seen doing keep-ups (a skill of juggling with football without allowing it to hit the ground) while also displaying some other football skills.

On Thursday, Kolkata’s official Instagram handle shared a clip of Billings’ impressive juggling act. The video was shared with the caption:

“No surprise that @sambillings almost made it to @spursofficial! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022.”

KKR have made an impressive start to their IPL 2022 campaign. After five matches, they are second in the points table with three wins and two losses.They went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 44 runs in their last outing.

A talented all-round sportsman, Billings turned down a football trial with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to go on a county cricket tour. The 30-year-old has played a couple of impressive cameos for Kolkata in the ongoing IPL. He has scored 95 runs in five games at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 117.28.

“Scary” - Sam Billings describes the feeling of batting alongside Andre Russell

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old opened up on his experience of being in the KKR camp. He described the feeling of batting alongside Andre Russell as scary. Praising the West Indies all-rounder while sharing his views in an interview with the Times of India, he said:

“Scary (to bat alongside him). He (Andre Russell) is phenomenal and one of the best in the world. He has incredible power. He is one of those players who, when on song, can turn the game on its head and take away the pressure from the team. There will be times when he will bat and there will be other times when other guys would need to bat around him as well. He is proactive and aggressive. What a player to have in your team. He is just amazing.”

The England cricketer has also been impressed with Shreyas Iyer’s development as captain and human being. He elaborated:

“It was five-six years ago that we played together (at Delhi Capitals). He is very calm and very confident. He is very confident in his own abilities. He has an incredible work ethic. Shreyas is incredibly calm as a captain. He backs his players and gives them freedom. He is a natural leader. There is no doubt that he can go on and lead many different teams for many many years.”

Kolkata’s next IPL 2022 match will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 15.

