IPL 2022: [Watch] KKR's Tim Southee takes a jaw-dropping running catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada

Tim Southee capped off a stunning bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a breathtaking running catch.

PBKS pacer and No. 10 batter Kagiso Rabada, who played a crucial cameo of 25 runs off 16 balls, tried to power through a slow and wide good-length ball by Andre Russell. The South African got it off the toe end of the bat and the handle rotated in his hand, sending the ball miles up in the air and straight behind the bowler's head.

Ajinkya Rahane ran in from long-on but 33-year-old Southee beat him to it, covering an unbelievable distance to long-off with brilliant accuracy. Once he got there, he took a big step, leaned forward in front of Rahane, and grabbed it with both hands, falling down in the process.

You can watch a video of it here:

This was Southee's umpteenth contribution in the match. Earlier, he took the crucial wickets of PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan and finisher Shahrukh Khan.

The former perished on the Kiwi pacer's special three-quarter seam-up ball which moved away from his attempted cover drive to take the edge. Khan, meanwhile, tried to take the pacer on with a pull-shot, but could only get it as far as Nitish Rana at mid-wicket.

He took another brilliant catch when Umesh Yadav got the dangerous Liam Livingstone to mistime a heave to long-on. Even with his feet just inches away from the boundary, he remained calm and grabbed it over his head.

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins was supposed to be KKR's first-choice pacer, but Southee has perhaps done enough to keep him out of the team for now.

KKR to chase 138 after PBKS' lower-order fightback

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 @y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS .@y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/MFDwiNgJWr

PBKS were in spot were in a spot of bother in the 12th over with the score reading at 92-6. However, Rabada's 25, Odean Smith's 9 and Harpreet Brar's 14 got them to a respectable total.

KKR made a similar defense interesting against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with early wickets and PBKS will try to do the same.

Edited by Samya Majumdar