[WATCH] Krunal Pandya bats in the nets for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen batting in the nets on Friday in a video shared on the franchise’s official Instagram handle.

Released by the Mumbai Indians (MI), the 30-year-old was purchased by LSG at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month for ₹8.25 crore.

Sharing a clip of the southpaw's batting session on Instagram, the Lucknow franchise wrote:

“Pandya Power is here. @krunalpandya_official.”

The left-hander looked in good touch as he hit balls off the middle of the bat. Krunal will play under KL Rahul for LSG. The latter was the Lucknow franchise's pre-auction draft pick for ₹17 crore after he parted ways with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, Krunal’s brother Hardik will be captaining another new franchise in IPL 2022 - Gujarat Titans.

The Pandya brothers and Rahul were seen celebrating Holi together on Friday. The Gujarat Titans shared a picture of the trio on their Twitter handle.

Pankhuri Sharma shared emotional post for Hardik and Krunal Pandya

On Thursday, Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional post for the Pandya brothers. The Baroda cricketers had represented Mumbai Indians (MI) together for the last few years before both were released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Sharing her thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram post, Pankhuri wrote:

"To my best boys!! ✨ From the last 6 years I have cheered for both of u from the same stand but this time it’s going to be different. A bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides and a bit of excitement to watch u both grow in your own ways and terms. @hardikpandya93 Bubs I’ll be there cheering for you from the other side of the stand !! Now and always ❤️."

Krunal has so far featured in 84 IPL games and has scored 1143 runs at a strike rate of 138.54. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36.

LSG will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Hardik-led Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022

KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

