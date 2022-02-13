×
Create
Notifications

MI Auction 2022: Full list of players in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Mumbai Indians during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 13, 2022 09:46 PM IST
News

The Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased a total of 21 players across the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru. England fast bowler Jofra Archer (₹8 crore) and Singapore all-rounder Tim David (₹8.25 crore) were the big buys for MI on Day 2. They also picked up left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat for ₹1.30 crore and leg-spinner Mayank Markande for ₹65 lakh.

They were not very active on Day 1 of the mega auction, purchasing only four players. However, the most expensive player of the day was purchased by MI. They bid hard for wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and picked him for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. The franchise’s other three purchases for the day were South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore), Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh) and Tamil Nadu leggie Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore).

.@JofraArcher's first words as a मुंबईकर 💙Listen up, Paltan! 🔊#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction https://t.co/9wY1XVyAYI

They went into the bidding process with a purse of ₹48 crore, having retained four players before the auction - captain Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore), fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore) and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (₹6 crore).

MI players list with price

Here is the complete list of players purchased by MI on Day 1 and Day 2 of the IPL auction:

Day 1

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh)

Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore)

Day 2

Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.30 crore)

Mayank Markande (₹65 lakh)

N Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Sanjay Yadav (₹50 lakh)

Jofra Archer (₹8 crore)

Daniel Sams (₹2.60 crore)

Tymal Mills (₹1.50 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Riley Meredith (₹1 crore)

Mohd. Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh)

Anmolpreet Singh (₹20 lakh)

Ramandeep Singh (₹20 lakh)

Rahul Buddhi (₹20 lakh)

Hrithik Shokeen (₹20 lakh)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Aryan Juyal (₹20 lakh)

Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh)

पुढील स्टेशन, Wankhede 🔊अगला स्टेशन, Wankhede 🔊Next station, Wankhede 🔊Welcome, @timdavid8 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction https://t.co/oFrhOMu8Lw

IPL 2022 Auction MI team

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी