MI Auction 2022: Full list of players in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased a total of 21 players across the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru. England fast bowler Jofra Archer (₹8 crore) and Singapore all-rounder Tim David (₹8.25 crore) were the big buys for MI on Day 2. They also picked up left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat for ₹1.30 crore and leg-spinner Mayank Markande for ₹65 lakh.

They were not very active on Day 1 of the mega auction, purchasing only four players. However, the most expensive player of the day was purchased by MI. They bid hard for wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and picked him for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. The franchise’s other three purchases for the day were South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore), Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh) and Tamil Nadu leggie Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore).

They went into the bidding process with a purse of ₹48 crore, having retained four players before the auction - captain Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore), fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore) and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (₹6 crore).

MI players list with price

Here is the complete list of players purchased by MI on Day 1 and Day 2 of the IPL auction:

Day 1

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh)

Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore)

Day 2

Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.30 crore)

Mayank Markande (₹65 lakh)

N Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Sanjay Yadav (₹50 lakh)

Jofra Archer (₹8 crore)

Daniel Sams (₹2.60 crore)

Tymal Mills (₹1.50 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Riley Meredith (₹1 crore)

Mohd. Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh)

Anmolpreet Singh (₹20 lakh)

Ramandeep Singh (₹20 lakh)

Rahul Buddhi (₹20 lakh)

Hrithik Shokeen (₹20 lakh)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Aryan Juyal (₹20 lakh)

Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh)

IPL 2022 Auction MI team

