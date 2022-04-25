IPL 2022: [Watch] Krunal Pandya sends off fuming Kieron Pollard with a kiss on the head

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Krunal Pandya celebrated the wicket of former teammate and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard with a kiss on the latter's head. The teams faced off in their IPL 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 24).

The latter had dismissed Krunal for 1(2) in the first innings. He celebrated by standing beside the batter's path to the pavilion and a Kylian Mbappe-style folded-arms celebration. LSG could only reach 168-6 despite KL Rahul's century,.

Pollard struggled in the chase and was on a run-a-ball 19 when MI needed an impossible 39 runs to win off the last over. Skipper Rahul handed the ball to Krunal. The West Indian went for a lazy hoick on the second ball, got one hand off the bat, and could only send it as far as a forward-running long-on.

Krunal, perhaps wanting to avenge the first-innings send-off, ran towards his former teammate and tried to shake his hand. When the latter didn't react, the spinner jumped over his back and kissed him on the head. The MI all-rounder was fuming and stoically continued his walk back.

You can watch it here:

The left-arm spinner went on to affect the run-out of Jaydev Unadkat on the third ball and then dismiss Daniel Sams on the fourth. He ended up with figures of 3-19 in four overs, a very satisfying stat to get against his former franchise.

This was also the MI all-rounder's eighth straight failure to give his team a late flourish.

"Kieron Pollard would have eaten my brain throughout my life" - Krunal Pandya

Speaking after the match, Krunal said he was "thankful" for taking the MI all-rounder's wicket because otherwise, he would have "eaten his brain" forever.

He said:

"I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it's 1-1 at least he will speak less."

This was MI's eighth straight loss in the tournament - a new record. They will now play against the Rajasthan Royals on April 30.

