[Watch] Mohammed Siraj wows fans with his helicopter shot on the final ball of the CSK vs RCB clash 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Mohammed Siraj entertained fans by smashing two stunning boundaries in the final over against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday.

The tailender dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay and delighted many by playing a helicopter shot. Dwayne Bravo ended the innings by bowling a full-length delivery to Siraj. The right-hander played his own version of the helicopter shot and the ball raced away to the boundary ropes.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni, who is known to be the inventor of the famous shot, was standing right behind the stumps.

Watch the video of Siraj's helicopter shot here:

The pacer's effort, however, was nothing but a consolation as the Bangalore-based side lost on the night.

The 22nd match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) proved to be a high-scoring one. While batters from both sides made a significant impact in the encounter, it was CSK who ultimately emerged victorious.

CSK beat RCB by 23 runs to get off the mark on the IPL 2022 points table

After four consecutive losses in this year's cash-rich league, CSK managed to claim their maiden win. They secured a stunning 23-run victory over RCB at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai registered an imposing total of 216 after being asked to bat first on the surface. Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) took the Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners and helped their side gain advantage over their opposition.

While many RCB batters got off to good starts, they failed to convert them into big scores. They fell short of the target by 23 runs and suffered their second loss of the season.

With one win from five matches, CSK are currently placed in the penultimate position in the points table. RCB, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings with three wins from five games.

Edited by Aditya Singh