IPL 2022: [Watch] Mukesh Chaudhary hits Virat Kohli in a missed run-out attempt

In a moment reminiscent of two separate iconic moments in cricket, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm pacer Mukesh Chaudhary hit Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli in a run-out attempt as the batter was backing up to his crease.

The Super Kings asked the Royal Challengers to bat first at Pune's MCA Stadium in Wednesday's (4 May) IPL 2022 clash. Chaudhary, as usual, took the new ball. Kohli faced the final ball of the first over - an in-swinger - and drove it straight back to the bowler. Mukesh grabbed it on the bounce and, seeing the star batter out of his crease, had a shy at the stumps.

The former Royal Challengers captain was attentive and put in a quick dive and the ball hit him on the left thigh from the back. Mukesh was quick to apologize, raising his hand sportingly, and Kohli accepted it with a smile as well.

In an IPL 2015 clash between the two teams, Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo ran Kohli out in a similar incident.

The ball bounced a lot on that occasion but such was Bravo's brilliance that he made a high jump in his follow-through, grabbed it, found the right angle, and threw it flush at the base of the middle-stump, giving the batter no chance whatsoever. The moment derailed the Royal Challengers' 150-run chase as they ended up losing the contest by 24 runs.

A year earlier, another left-arm pacer, this time the legendary Mitchell Johnson, had similarly hit Kohli on the back while he was on his way to a superb 169 in the third match of the epochal Test series in Australia. That led to a war of words between the two and galvanized the then-young captain and his team further.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell dismissed; the onus on Virat Kohli to take Royal Challengers forward

Coming back to the match, Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis got out in the eighth over, falling to MS Dhoni and spinner Moeen Ali's leg-side trap for 38 (22).

Glenn Maxwell then had a messy miscommunication with Kohli and was run out for three off as many deliveries. The onus now lies on the latter to take the team to a respectable total.

