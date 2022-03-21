[Watch] Mumbai Indians contingent indulge in fun arena games during a team bonding session ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) players and support staff members recently indulged in fun arena games during a team bonding session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Following the mega auction last month, the Mumbai franchise has welcomed many new players into their side. As a way to acquaint them with the team environment and other squad members, the management planned a team bonding activity.

MI also gave fans a peek at the fun activities by sharing a video on their official YouTube channel.

In it, fans can catch a glimpse of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and other MI stars participating joyfully in various fun-filled games in the MI arena.

You can watch the video below:

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 campaign begins on March 27

Mumbai Indians (MI) join Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in Group A during the league stage of IPL 2022.

The five-time champions will commence their IPL 2022 schedule with an enticing clash against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is the team's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

