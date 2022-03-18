[WATCH] Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan out of quarantine

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) trio of skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan have completed their quarantine. The franchise shared a clip on their official social media handles in which the players are seen interacting with other members of the squad after coming out of isolation.

On Friday, MI uploaded a video in which Rohit is seen catching up with new recruit Tim David, while Bumrah is spotted working out on a treadmill. Kishan tried his hand out on the pool table before exchanging a warm hug with Arjun Tendulkar. Mumbai Indians shared the clip on their social media handles with the caption:

“Ro, Boom & Ishan out of quarantine.”

Rohit and Bumrah were retained by MI ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction last month, while Kishan was bought back for a whopping ₹15.25 crore after some intense bidding. All three players were part of the series against Sri Lanka. While Rohit and Bumrah featured in both T20Is and Tests, Kishan was in the white-ball squad.

Mumbai are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. However, they had a poor season last year, failing to make it to the playoffs. They will head into the upcoming season with a number of new players in the squad following the mega auction.

Rohit Sharma is a player's captain: Zaheer Khan

MI’s director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan has stated that Rohit’s success as skipper of the franchise has a lot to do with the fact that he is a player’s captain. According to the former left-arm seamer, the 34-year-old dedicates time to each and every member of the team.

Speaking to Sportstar, Zaheer said:

“Rohit is a player’s captain. He’s been phenomenal for Mumbai Indians over the years as a player and a leader. The fact that he dedicates personal time to each individual and is very approachable, makes him a role model and a standout leader.”

Zaheer added that with Rohit’s guidance, more players can be groomed as leaders. He stated:

“We have always been a team which promotes and gives freedom to youngsters. With Rohit’s experience and attitude, I believe we will have a lot of individuals who would be groomed as leaders in their own respective ways.”

MI have won all their five IPL titles under Rohit’s captaincy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Edited by Samya Majumdar