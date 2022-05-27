IPL 2022: [Watch] Pitch invader reaches Virat Kohli in Gujarat, policemen lift him out 

A crowd member invaded the playing field in an attempt to get close to Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli on Friday. This is the third such instance in IPL 2022.

The incident took place just after the first ball of the high-octane second Qualifier between the Royal Challengers and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Kohli left the first ball against left-arm seamer Trent Boult.

The invader came running in from the right-hander's off-side. He moved close to the batter and held his hand out, apparently asking for Kohli to shake it. The invader then touched Kohli's hand himself before running away.

Security guards grabbed him near the 30-yard-circle on the opposite end and took him out of the pitch.

Express Sports @IExpressSports



A pitch intruder held out his hand towards Kohli, who stood guardedly on the crease but from afar, the man still appeared to have touched the former India captain's glove. He was caught by security.



Live:



A pitch intruder held out his hand towards Kohli, who stood guardedly on the crease but from afar, the man still appeared to have touched the former India captain's glove. He was caught by security.

The broadcasters usually cut the feed in such moments to avoid promoting such invasions. This is the second time a pitch invader has entered the field in the playoffs.

During the first qualifier at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, there was a similar incident when Kohli was fielding near the boundary line. On the occasion, the security personnel interfered timely and carried the invader out.

sohom ᱬ @AwaaraHoon When the intruder towards Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens - VK couldn't control his laugh seeing policeman's reaction

Earlier in the tournament, at Pune's MCA Stadium, an invader reached both Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. He gave the former a fist bump while the latter kept away and appeared to give the invader a 'virtual hug'.

Vineet Sharma @Vineetsharma906

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Pune Police Sunday for entering the ground at MCA Stadium during the IPL match between MI and RCB.

IPL 2022: Pitch invader gives fist bumps to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; arrested A 26-year-old man was arrested by Pune Police Sunday for entering the ground at MCA Stadium during the IPL match between MI and RCB.

Such invasions are mostly a direct result of security lapses in the stadium and create embarrassment for both the local and IPL stakeholders.

Thousands of spectators are watching the match at India's biggest cricket stadium and even one of them could contribute to breaching the strict bio-bubbles that the teams have maintained for months. Authorities will want to avoid such instances in the final.

Virat Kohli departs early in Qualifier 2

Virat Kohli looked in good touch after he hit Boult for a brilliant six in the over but he departed soon after, edging an outside-off-stump delivery against Prasidh Krishna in the next over. Since then skipper Faf du Plessis and last match's centurion Rajat Patidar have stood tall. You can catch the live action here.

