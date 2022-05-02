IPL 2022: [Watch] Prasidh Krishna's misdirected throw almost injures RR teammate Trent Boult

In what could have been a ludicrous way to get a teammate seriously injured, Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna mistakenly hit Trent Boult's leg with a misdirected throw at the Wankhade Stadium on Monday, 2 May.

The incident happened on the first ball of the third over of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chase. Opener Baba Indrajith tucked a full ball from Boult to Prasidh at mid-on and went for a quick run. Prasidh covered good ground and aimed at the striker's end where Aaron Finch was still short of the crease. But he got the direction horribly wrong and hit Boult, who was standing at the pitch's halfway mark, flush in the boot.

The New Zealand pacer was perhaps saved by his short reaction jump otherwise the ball might've hit him on the shin. He fell flat on his back, briefly giving a major injury scare. But thankfully, he quickly stood up smiling. Other Royals players, including Prasidh, also smiled of relief. You can watch it here:

Indrajith and Finch sneaked in a quick run for the overthrow as the Kiwi speedster finished his over. The left-arm pacer looked unfazed while bowling but will most likely feel the effects of the hit later in the day.

Knight Riders lose both openers after Prasidh's dangerous moment with Boult

After the dramatic incident, the Knight Riders lost both openers back-to-back.

Finch was sent back by the increasingly-impressive Kuldeep Sen on the first ball of the third over. The Australian white-ball captain chopped it onto his wickets on an off-stump delivery. Indrajith survived a run-out chance before getting caught off-guard by Prasidh's bouncer in the fifth over, giving the fine-leg fielder an easy catch.

The two-time champions are once again relying on skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana to carry them over the line in the 153-run chase. Earlier, RR posted 152/5, with skipper Sanju Samson top-scoring with 54 (49).

You can catch the live proceedings of the match here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar