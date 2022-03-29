[Watch] "Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti" - Shikhar Dhawan teams up with PBKS teammates for a dance video

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have gotten off to a flying start in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) with their dominant 5-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ahead of their second league match, star opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on social media in which he could be seen dancing with his teammates. Dhawan was joined by Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar for the video.

The PBKS stars delighted fans with their dance moves as they grooved to a popular number. At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 1 lakh likes on the platform. Dhawan captioned the post:

"Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti #TeamBonding 🤗😄."

The Mayank Agarwal-led side chased down a still total of 205 against RCB in their opening match of the season on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa each slammed 43 runs to give their side a brilliant start.

Odean Smith also contributed significantly with his unbeaten knock of 25 off just eight deliveries. Along with Smith, Shahrukh Khan too showcased great composure and chipped in with 24 runs against the Bangalore side.

The Punjab side currently occupies second place in the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS will next be in action on Friday when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most?



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 #SherSquad , it’s out!Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? #SherSquad, it’s out! 📢Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/P0KxebsB5d

They are placed in Group B of IPL 2022 alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

PBKS squad for IPL 2022

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Edited by Ritwik Kumar