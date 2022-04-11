IPL 2022: [Watch] Rahul Tripathi's superhuman catch sends back Shubman Gill

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Rahul Tripathi plucked a 'catch of the tournament' contender to send Gujarat Titans (GT)'s in-form opener Shubman Gill packing in Tuesday's IPL 2022 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH won the toss and asked GT to bat. Gill, brimming with confidence after back-to-back 80+ scores, smacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a sumptuous cover drive in the third over. It was uppish and flew briskly to Tripathi's left.

The fielder put in a superb back-and-across leap and stuck his left hand out to grab it out of thin air.

Here's a video of the same:

The two players have spent many years together at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), playing a crucial role in their run to the final in last year's edition of the IPL.

Rahul Tripathi's stunning catch brought an end to Gill's innings for just 7 (9) - his second single-digit dismissal in the tournament so far.

GT looks to rebuild after Rahul Tripathi's stunner

SRH tightened the screws on the GT batting lineup after Gill's dismissal. Youngster Sai Sudharsan, who came in at No. 3, hit two quick boundaries.

However, he couldn't keep T Natarajan out of the game for too long as the left-arm pacer got a good-length ball to stop and bounce on him, which the batter could only lob to mid-off.

Gill's partner Matthew Wade looked stuttery from the first ball and was dismissed for a run-a-ball 19 by a pacy full ball by Umran Malik. The back-to-back blows reduced Gujarat to 64-3 in six overs.

However, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has looked in brilliant touch since his arrival, hitting Malik for two fours - a cover-drive and a pull - after being hit on the head by the young fast bowler.

David Miller is partnering him and with Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar and Rashid Khan yet to come, there's enough batting left.

