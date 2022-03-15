[Watch] "Hopefully it is first in and last out" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis enters quarantine in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 

Newly appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis is the first member of the franchise to enter quarantine ahead of IPL 2022. The veteran will have to undergo a three-day isolation period before beginning his preparation for the tournament.

Du Plessis was roped in by the three-time finalists following an intense bidding war at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction. Following due deliberations, the former Proteas star was handed the captaincy reins as well at the RCB Unbox Event on March 12 (Saturday).

Upon entering quarantine, Du Plessis said he hopes to be the last to get out of the bio-bubble, wishing for a deep run in the competition. He told RCB's social media handles:

"We just arrived. Day one of the RCB season officially. So, a long travel day but we have got three days of quarantine and then the season will be off and running. We are extremely excited, over the next couple of days, the guys will start coming in, so we look forward to seeing everyone's faces at the first practice."

Du Plessis added:

"Hopefully it is first in and last out, at the end of the tournament. Luckily it is only three days of quaratine, which helps a lot and then we can start training."

The 37-year-old will lead an IPL franchise for the first time in his career. He has led South Africa in 36 Tests, 39 ODIs and 40 T20Is. He recorded 25 T20I wins after being handed the leadership in a role full-time in 2013.

"Your body is not meant to just lie on a bed for three days" - Faf du Plessis

Despite his age, the South African is one of the fittest cricketers on the circuit. His stamina and athleticism have been on display on several occasions over recent years.

When asked about his plans during the three-day isolation period, Du Plessis said:

"A bit of training in the room. It's always important to make sure you stay active, because your body is not meant to just lie on a bed for three days and then stay in touch with people like, arrange a few things that always take a bit of time. "

He concluded:

"I watch a lot of series anyway, you know when we are travelling today on the airplane, so there will be some of that, but also some planning will start. When I was at home, I tried to make sure I was present at home and now I am present in India. It is about starting the ball rolling slowly, but surely,"

The veteran will lead the RCB outfit for the first time against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match of IPL 2022. The fixture is slated to be contested at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

