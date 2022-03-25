[Watch] RCB's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj begin practice for IPL 2022 

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have started training with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Bangalore-based franchise took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the duo's first net session. In a video shared by RCB on Instagram, Mike Hesson, the team's director of cricket operations, was seen welcoming the two senior players.

Mohammed Siraj also shared his excitement at joining the camp for this year's cash-rich league. The right-arm pacer mentioned how the side have an experienced leader like Faf du Plessis for the season.

He pointed out that RCB have a strong bowling unit with the presence of Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

"I was so excited to join my RCB family that couldn't even sleep last night. It feels really nice to join the team. I am going to focus on getting my rhythm today as one can't start bowling with full efforts right after quarantine. We are a young team led by an experienced skipper like Faf who has captained his country for years and that's a big advantage for us.

"And the bowling attack also has nice bench strength with me and Harshal being here since last season and the likes of Akashdeep performing well and Josh Hazlewood joining soon."

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli was also seen sweating it out in the nets. The seasoned campaigner looked in great touch as he played some attacking strokes.

RCB captioned the post:

"Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj start IPL 2022 preparation. RCB stars Virat and Siraj hit the ground running right after they finished quarantine, and looked in rhythm from the word GO."

Bangalore are scheduled to take on Punjab Kings in their opening contest of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. They are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB squad for IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar