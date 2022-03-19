[Watch] Rohit Sharma looks in fantastic touch during MI's net session ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying some quality time in the nets ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The 34-year-old played some great shots during the practice session and looked in sublime touch.

MI took to their Instagram page to post a video of Sharma getting into his groove for the session. He was seen choosing the appropriate gear first before striding his way towards the nets to get some time out in the middle.

Sharma took a bit of time to find the middle of his bat. But once he got into his groove, the 'Hitman' began to practice his power-hitting by smashing quite a few deliveries. Here's the video that MI posted:

Rohit Sharma needs to go big with the bat in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma has been arguably the most successful IPL captain ever. Winning a staggering five titles as captain, the 34-year-old has shown tremendous leadership skills over the years.

While Sharma has played some fine knocks with the bat, he hasn't quite had a prolific season in the IPL. The current Indian skipper has played a number of different roles for MI in the past, including batting in the middle-order.

This time, however, the stage might just be set for Sharma to have his best IPL season ever with the bat. With the entire tournament to be played on batting-friendly pitches in Mumbai, he could enjoy the pace and bounce on offer which could in turn help his strokeplay.

With Ishan Kishan almost a certainty to open with Rohit Sharma, the latter can take up the role of an anchor and try to bat deep into the innings.

There is an element of uncertainty as to how this new-look MI side will perform. Thus, it will be vital for their skipper to step up his game and have a prolific season with the bat.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra