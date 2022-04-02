[Watch] Prasidh Krishna and co receive useful insights from RR bowling coach Lasith Malinga ahead of the MI clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Lasith Malinga recently looked over the training session of the team's pacers and offered them valuable insights. Ahead of IPL 2022, they signed the legendary T20 bowler Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of their net sessions and the hard work put in by their bowlers under the watchful eyes of Lasith Malinga by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, fans can see Malinga discussing the game plan and strategies with Prasidh Krishna. He also gave beneficial suggestions to other pacers on the need to develop variations while bowling with the old ball.

They shared the following video and captioned it:

Learn, implement, repeat - Training under Lasith Malinga is simple. 💗 #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"Rajasthan usually finds a way to beat Mumbai"- Aakash Chopra previews RR vs MI clash

Aakash Chopra observed that the Rajasthan Royals have managed to find ways to defeat the five-time champions Mumbai Indians over the years.

The Sanju Samson-led side began their IPL 2022 campaign with a thumping win against SRH earlier this week. They are also the only side to win a match by defending a total so far in this edition of the IPL.

Speaking in a video on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the MI vs RR clash.

The former Indian opener reckoned that Rajasthan has almost all the bases covered at the moment.

Chopra said:

"Rajasthan usually finds a way to beat Mumbai. This time, they have started positively as well. In the bowling, they have Ashwin, Chahal, Boult, and Prashidh Krishna. In the batting, with Buttler, they have Samson, Padikkal, Jaiswal, and Hetmyer. This looks like a brilliant side. Rajasthan has nothing to worry."

Aakash Chopra feels that Nathan Coulter-Nile's fitness issue is the only worry for the Jaipur-based team. He further added:

"The only problem I see for RR is Nathan Coulter-Nile’s injury, if he is not fit, they will have to bring in someone. But if he is fit, I will play him again. Apart from that injury worry, everything looks fine for RR."

MI and RR will battle it out today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in the ninth match of IPL 2022. The game begins at 15:30 IST.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Diptanil Roy