[WATCH] RR fielding coach teases Yuzvendra Chahal with "Yuzi bhai sexy" chant after IPL 2022 win over SRH

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) fielding coach Dishant Yagnik teased leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal by chanting “10 rupay ki Pepsi, Yuzi bhai sexy” as the franchise returned to their dressing room after their IPL 2022 win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan franchise got their IPL season off to a fantastic start, thumping Hyderabad by 61 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chahal was one of the star performers for RR, claiming 3 for 22.

On Wednesday, RR’s official Twitter handle shared a clip of the team's fielding coach chanting “10 rupay ki Pepsi, Yuzi bhai sexy” as the leg-spinner could only smile in response. The video was shared with the caption:

“The chant has made its way from the stands in Pune to the dressing room.”

Fielding coach Yagnik responded to the post and cheekily commented:

“Its my voice seems.”

Crowds across India have developed a chant wherein they would add in the name of a player in between the phrase - “10 rupay ki Pepsi, (player name) bhai sexy”. Prior to Chahal, Shreyas Iyer was also appreciated by the same chant during his Test debut against New Zealand in November last year.

Chahal bowled a fantastic spell on Tuesday to hurt SRH’s chase. He claimed the wickets of Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Romario Shepherd as Hyderabad were held to 149 for 7 in response to RR’s 210 for 6.

“They didn't ask me whether I wanted to be retained” - Chahal on not being part of RCB

Ahead of RR’s first match in IPL 2022, the leg-spinner cleared the air over him not being retained by his previous franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 31-year-old claimed that RCB did not ask him whether he wanted to be retained.

Speaking to TOI, the leggie said:

"They didn't ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that - 'we will go for you in the auction'. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what."

He clarified his conversation with Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) and added:

People and fans on social media are still asking me 'why did you ask for this much money?'. The reality is that Mike Hesson called me and said 'Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions' (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj)."

Chahal played 113 matches for RCB in the IPL, claiming 139 wickets.

