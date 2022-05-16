[Watch] Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings square off in the decider of KKR's team room challenge

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer recently went up against Sam Billings in the franchise's team room FIFA challenge. After competing in a table tennis match and a game of pool, the two cricket stars faced off in a FIFA match on the PlayStation.

Sam Billings chose Manchester United as his team while Shreyas Iyer picked Chelsea for the contest. Billings got the better of his skipper in a closely fought battle and secured a 5-4 win.

KKR posted on Instagram:

"Table Tennis ✅ Pool ✅ FIFA ⏳ 📽️ Watch who wins the all-important DECIDER in our Round 3 of the Team Room challenge! @shreyas41 @sambillings #AmiKKR #KnightsUnplugged #IPL2022."

It is worth mentioning that while Billings trumped Iyer in the table tennis match, the Kolkata skipper bounced back by defeating his teammate in their game of pool. However, the English player won Round 3 of the challenge with his FIFA victory.

The two-time champions will be high on confidence following their dominant 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The side will aim to come up with similar performances in their final league fixture to make the all-important playoffs.

How can KKR qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

The Kolkata-based side are currently sixth in the IPL points table. They have managed six wins from their thirteen games so far and have twelve points to their name.

Kolkata must win their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans (GT). They will finish with 14 points if they are able to do so. If Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lose their final fixture and the winner of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also fails to win their last game, then all these teams will end up with fourteen points.

It will all come down to the net run rate in that scenario. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have a net run rate of 0.160 and have a chance of bettering that by winning their clash against GT by a big margin.

