[Watch] "The Steyn-Gun is here" - Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn lands in India for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn has checked into the IPL team hotel in Mumbai for IPL 2022.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all-time, Steyn will work alongside head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

The franchise gave the former Proteas pacer a rousing welcome and shared a small clip of the same on social media. They captioned the post:

"The Steyn-Gun is here and ready to fire. @DaleSteyn62 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

Incidentally, Dale Steyn has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad as a player. He now returns as a coach, his first stint in the backroom after announcing his retirement after a spectacular playing career last August.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers have a revamped coaching panel after head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin quit following an unsuccessful 2021 season. They also had to part ways with longtime mentor VVS Laxman, who was appointed as the director of the National Cricket Academy after Rahul Dravid took over as India's head coach.

"A new role for me" - Dale Steyn on his coaching stint with SRH for IPL 2022

Steyn, who has some happy memories of playing in India, sounded excited to kickstart his coaching journey on a bright note.

Speaking in a video shared by the franchise, the former Proteas speedster said:

"Yeah, very happy to be back. I've been in India for quite some time so quite excited to be back. Just driving from the airport brought back so many memories."

He added:

"I've been here before, whether with the South African or IPL teams so I'm excited. A new role for me, a coaching role which I'm really excited about. It's a whole a new role looking at the players, which is fantastic. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running."

The pace bowling legend concluded:

"I was doing some commentary not so time ago with a jacket and a tie and I felt I should in the ground in shorts and tshirts and cricket shoes. So, I am happy to be back in that kind of role and I'm looking forward to what the next couple of weeks hold."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2022 schedule on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

