IPL 2022: [Watch] Vijay Shankar gets clean bowled and falls over off Dushmantha Chameera's fiery yorker

Vijay Shankar's stint at Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a horrible start when he got clean bowled in an embarrassing fashion against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

With GT chasing 159, the all-rounder came to bat at No.3 in the first over. LSG's right-arm pacer Dushamantha Chameera immediately peppered him with three short-length balls, one of them a fearsome bumper.

Shankar was on strike for the first ball of Chameera's next over, and this time the Sri Lankan surprised him with a searing in-swinging yorker. The right-hander was late to react and was caught on the crease, allowing the ball to seam past his attempted straight push and hit the off-stump.

The 31-year-old even lost his balance and fell over on the pitch and had to pick himself up with both hands. He walked back for just 4 (6).

You can watch the exceptional delivery here:

Although the all-rounder got out for a meek score in the first game, he has a brilliant opportunity to leave his mark in the IPL. GT don't have too many Indian top-order batters, so even a decent season could help him cement his place and also knock on the doors of the national selectors.

Hardik Pandya shifts momentum after Vijay Shankar's wicket

The No. 3 batter left GT at a troublesome 15-2, but captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade limited the damage.

Pandya came to bat at No.4 and hit four boundaries in three overs, playing sweetly timed flicks on the leg side. Although he found himself in an unfamiliar position, he did what he's known to do best - shift the momentum.

GT have reached 88/4 after 14 overs, chasing 159. David Miller (8*) and Rahul Tewatia (5*) are at the crease. Earlier, Wade contributed 30, while Pandya hit 33.

Edited by Bhargav