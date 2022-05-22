[WATCH] Virat Kohli at his animated best as RCB players go through a gamut of emotions during MI-DC IPL 2022 clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players were glued to the action as the Mumbai Indians (MI) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2022 clash on Saturday.

The Bangalore players cheered for Mumbai and went through a range of emotions as the game ebbed and flowed. As on the cricket field, star batter Virat Kohli was the most animated of all, making no effort to hide his emotions as RCB’s hopes of making the playoffs turned into reality.

MI needed to beat DC for RCB to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Mumbai got the better of Delhi by five wickets to help Bangalore progress to the next round.

On Sunday, the Bangalore franchise’s official Twitter handle shared a video of the players keenly following the Mumbai-Delhi clash and celebrating after Rohit Sharma’s men got the better of the Rishabh Pant-led outfit. The video was shared with the caption:

“RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.”

Following Delhi’s elimination, Bangalore finished in fourth position in the IPL 2022 points table. They ended the league stage with 16 points, winning eight and losing six of their 14 games.

“We were shouting for every wicket that Mumbai got” - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Sharing his emotions after Mumbai’s win over Delhi, Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis stated that it was a great experience watching the game with the entire team present. He said:

“It was so good. First of all, it was very nice to see that everyone was down here before the start of the game. We all watched it together. We were shouting for every wicket that Mumbai got and then, when they were chasing, every boundary. It was good that everyone watched it together and then the celebrations towards the end were awesome to be a part of.”

Revealing his thoughts on qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs, Du Plessis added:

“The last game we played, we felt almost like we played our best game of cricket of this campaign so far. That’s how you want to enter the knockouts. We needed someone to do us a favor in Mumbai, so we are very thankful for that. Obviously now, the work starts again.”

Bangalore will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25.

