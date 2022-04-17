IPL 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli's one-handed stunner makes Wankhade crowd go berserk 

He might not have got many runs but Virat Kohli was electrifying on the field in the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Wankhade Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from making some crucial stops in the outfield, he grabbed a game-changing catch to dismiss the opposition captain Rishabh Pant at a crucial stage.

Chasing RCB's 190, Pant was carrying DC to a dominating win with a brilliant 17-ball 34. Then, in the 16th over, pacer Mohammed Siraj angled one away and hurled a wide full-toss to him.

The ball was there to bit hit and the southpaw threw the kitchen sink at it, trying to carve it over Virat Kohli at cover, but lost his balance.

The ball was traveling uppishly but the former India captain timed his jump to perfection, outstretching his right hand and grabbing the catch.

He turned and absorbed the appreciation of the crowd which went berserk at the effort. DC coach Ricky Ponting could only afford a worried look in the pavilion. You can watch it here:

Pant's wicket sounded the death knell for DC's chase. All-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel tried their best at the end. But the high target, along with Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood's death-bowling was too good for them.

RCB's batting again does well without Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scoring big

In what has been the biggest change in this RCB setup from the past seasons, their batting unit manages to reach highly-competitive scores despite the failure of the top three.

Glenn Maxwell scored 55 (34), Shahbaz Ahmed 32 (21), and the unbelievably-consistent Dinesh Karthik 66 (34) in this match. This again proved that RCB is no longer overly-dependent on Kohli or any other high-profile name to do the job in batting.

When the top-order does perform to its potential, the Bengaluru-based franchise will become an even tougher side to beat.

