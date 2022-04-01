"We are not cricketers, we are entertainers" - Chris Lynn backs PBKS' boundary-hitting approach in IPL 2022

Chris Lynn has defended Punjab Kings' (PBKS) free-flowing aggressive approach in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mayank Agarwal-led side chased a mammoth 205 in their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with relative ease after always staying close to the required rate.

PBKS boasts an explosive batting unit. The likes of Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and Odean Smith went for the kill from the word go. The side scaled the target with an over to spare to bring up their first points of the campaign.

Noting that teams with more "big overs" usually win the game, Lynn said on ESPNCricinfo:

"I have been in those changing rooms, we usually aim for the big overs. The team that has the most big overs, ones over 15 runs, generally wins the match. We are not cricketers, we are entertainers. I want to see plenty of sixes and plenty of fours. So, keep going Punjab."

PBKS have employed a similar brand of cricket to England's white-ball side which prioritizes attacking cricket. More importantly, the 2014 IPL finalists have chosen the right personnel for such a style of cricket.

"I think it is going to continue" - Wasim Jaffer on PBKS' aggressive brand of cricket

Jonny Bairstow's prospective return will bolster the already explosive Punjab Kings batting unit. Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer believes the franchise will stick to their approach, despite the opposition. He said:

"That is the brand of cricket Anil Kumble encourages them to play. I do not see any changes there. So, I think it is going to continue."

The batters were arguably not put to the test when facing a depleted RCB bowling unit. They will be under the scanner against a more potent bowling side in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match. It will be especially interesting to see how they tackle the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Mayank Agarwal will lead his side out in search of a second win when they take the field against KKR tonight (April 1). The contest is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

