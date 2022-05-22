"We gave our all" - David Warner shares heartfelt post after DC is eliminated from IPL 2022  

Delhi Capitals (DC) were knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race after suffering a heartbreaking five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league stage fixture on Saturday.

DC opener David Warner took to his social media accounts earlier today to share a heartfelt post after the side crashed out of this year's cash-rich league. He thanked the franchise for supporting him and his family during the competition.

The Aussie batter mentioned that while the side failed to make it to the top four, all the players and the support staff put their best foot forward in all the matches. He added that the team can learn from the things that went wrong and try to bounce back next year.

David Warner wrote on Instagram:

"To everyone involved @delhicapitals, thank you for opening your arms to my family and me. We can not thank you enough for the love and support. You allowed us to come into your family, and we are forever grateful.

"I know we didn't get the result we wanted, but what I can say is that every individual player, coach, background staff, the digital team, you name it, we gave our all. All we can do is learn and come back stronger.

"To the fans, thank you as always; I say it all the time; without you all, we don't get to do what we love. We love to entertain and showcase what we are all about on the field. Until next time, stay safe and take care #cricket #thanks #ipl #pushpa."

The Delhi-based side's clash against MI was a must-win one for them. However, they failed to win the crucial tie and were ultimately eliminated from the competition, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing fourth place instead.

With seven wins to their name, Rishabh Pant and Co. found themselves in fifth spot in the IPL points table.

David Warner in IPL 2022

The swashbuckling batter was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the mega auction. His IPL career got a new lease of life after he was picked up by DC at the two-day event for ₹6.25 crore.

The southpaw emerged as one of the top performers with the bat for his side in the tournament. He amassed 432 runs from his 12 appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 150.52 along with an impressive average of 48.00.

It is worth mentioning that Warner finished as the leading run-getter for DC in IPL 2022.

