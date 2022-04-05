“Yeh kya ho gaya? Kidhar jau bhai main?” - When MS Dhoni’s hand gestures stumped Ishan Kishan

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has revealed that he was completely clueless over MS Dhoni’s hand gestures with regards to field placing when he was new to the Jharkhand team.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the brightest young cricketers on the Indian circuit. He was the most expensive purchase at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, with MI buying him back for a whopping ₹15.25 crore.

Narrating a hilarious instance in relation to Dhoni’s hand gestures when he had just joined the Jharkhand team, Kishan said on the show "Breakfast with Champions":

“When I joined the Vijay Hazare team, I was in Dhoni bhai’s side. And I was fielding at third man. Suddenly, the strike changed and Dhoni bhai was like (imitating Dhoni’s hand gestures).”

Continuing the story, the left-handed batter added:

“I was like ‘yeh kya ho gaya?’ (What just happened right now?). I had no idea where I had to move. I then asked the slip fielder, ‘Brother, can you ask him where should I go? Even then, Dhoni was like (imitating Dhoni’s hand gestures again). I was like ‘kidhar jau bhai main?’ (Where should I go now?).”

On a serious note, the youngster revealed that he has picked up the finer points of wicketkeeping from the legendary cricketer. Giving an example, he said:

“Dhoni bhai told me that your hand movement should only be this much (giving a demonstration). Not just your wrists, this (the hands) should go in a particular flow. He explained that when this (the particular movement) becomes a habit, you’ll be able to catch even the thick edges. More than keeping, I try to figure out how his mind works.”

Although Rishabh Pant has succeeded Dhoni as India’s first-choice keeper-batter across all formats for India, Kishan has managed to play a few games in limited-overs. In fact, he scored fifties on both his ODI and T20I debuts.

“Was wondering what Dhoni bhai has told him” - Ishan Kishan recalls bizarre dismissal against Imran Tahir

While Kishan has an impressive record in the IPL, he has had his struggles against spin. However, he recalled being dismissed by leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who was representing Chennai Super Kings in one of the editions, because he was wondering what advice Dhoni had given the bowler.

Speaking about the incident, the youngster said:

“In that IPL, I was hitting the ball well. But then Dhoni bhai went up and said something to the bowler. I couldn’t hear what he said, and in my head I was wondering what Dhoni bhai has told him.”

On what happened next, Kishan concluded:

“I don’t know what happened, but the next ball was a half-volley and I drove it and somehow got out at short third man. I don't understand to this day how someone can be dismissed in that fashion.”

The MI keeper-batter has been in excellent form in IPL 2022. He scored an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls against the Delhi Capitals and followed it up with 54 off 43 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals.

