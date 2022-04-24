IPL 2022: Why is Avesh Khan not playing today's LSG vs MI match?

In a significant blow to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), their leading pacer Avesh Khan will miss out from the team's playing XI against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

LSG captain KL Rahul, at the toss, mentioned a "small niggle" as the reason for his absence from the team, without specifying any details. He also revealed that 23-year-old left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan will replace Avesh in the playing XI.

Unlike other outright fast-bowlers with strong actions, Avesh hasn't been very injury prone in the last few years. He had to drop out of India's tour of England last year but that was after he got hit in the hand while fielding in a warmup game. LSG will desperately hope that the injury isn't serious this time either.

Mohsin hails from Uttar Pradesh and, before joining LSG, had been a part of the MI camp as well, though without any game time. In 27 domestic T20s, he has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 19.87 and a superb economy rate of 7.13.

However, filling his predecessor's shoes will be a massive task. Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. He's also the top wicket-taker for LSG this year with 11 scalps at an average of 20.

Mohsin will also have the challenge of delivering in all three phases - the powerplay, middle-overs, and slog-overs.

LSG's playing XI without Avesh Khan

LSG have made only one change to their team while MI have gone with the same side from their previous match.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat