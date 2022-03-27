IPL 2022: Why are Suryakumar Yadav and David Warner not playing today's DC vs MI match?

A heavily depleted Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) sans Suryakumar Yadav in the second match of IPL 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb during India's home ODI series against Sri Lanka in late February. He missed the subsequent T20Is and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The right-hander joined the MI squad on Saturday and will now have to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine. He is likely to be available for the team's second match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

MI are also missing English pacer Jofra Archer's services despite signing him for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The quick is recovering from a long-term nagging elbow injury and will only be available from next year.

Meanwhile, DC only had two overseas players to choose from in this game - Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell - and they have played both of them.

An all-time IPL great David Warner and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were both unavailable for selection for this game. They are currently on national duty, playing a white-ball series in Pakistan. While Warner is expected to be available after DC's first two matches, Marsh might not return till the fourth game.

South African pace duo Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are also both absent. The former is nursing a back injury and will miss at least the first three games while the latter is in quarantine and should be available soon. Bangladesh ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman is also in quarantine.

MI's playing 11 without Suryakumar Yadav and Jofra Archer

While they have a readymade replacement for Archer in Tymal Mills, MI have got young Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh to replace Suryakumar Yadav.

Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

DC's playing 11 without David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

Seifert has filled in for Warner at the top of the order, Kamlesh Nagarkoti has come in for Nortje and Mandeep Singh has come in for Marsh.

Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava