Why didn't Harshal Patel bowl his full quota of overs in the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel could not complete his quota of four overs in his team’s IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The death-overs specialist sent down only one over in GT’s innings as Bangalore bowled first after losing the toss.

The 31-year-old went off the ground in the 13th over of Gujarat’s innings after suffering what seemed like a split webbing while attempting to stop a ball. Since the injury was on his bowling hand, the pacer could not take any further part in the innings.

Gujarat benefited from Harshal’s absence as they clobbered 50 runs in the last five overs of their innings to finish with a competitive total of 168 for 5.

Hardik Pandya fifty lifts GT after early wickets vs RCB

GT skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten 62 off 47 as the franchise put up 168 for 5 after winning the toss and batting first. His impressive knock featured four fours and three sixes.

Gujarat lost Shumban Gill (1) and Matthew Wade (16) in the powerplay. Wriddhiman Saha (31) was then run out following a mix-up with skipper Pandya.

The Gujarat captain and David Miller (34 off 25) then featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 61 to lend some solidity to the innings. After Rahul Tewatia was dismissed for 2, Rashid Khan smashed 19 in 6 balls to provide the final flourish to the innings.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood picked up 2 for 39 while Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed one wicket each. With the wicket, Hasaranga became the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022. Both him and Yuzvendra Chahal now have 24 wickets each in the competition.

Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

