"Why did they keep Tim David on the bench for so long?" - Aakash Chopra on MI's bizarre tactics in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that the Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves at the bottom of the points table due to some of the baffling decisions that their think tank made early in the IPL 2022 season.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David has been simply sensational for MI in the last few games. The 44-year-old former batter wondered what made MI bench such a clean hitter of the ball in the initial part of the season.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was also a bit confused about the exact role of Ramandeep Singh in the side. He said:

"They have made some questionable decisions, like why did they keep Tim David on the bench for so long? Ramandeep has done really well, taking nothing away from him. But is that the right balance to their side?"

Ishan, Rohit will score more than 75 runs: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra likes to make certain predictions while previewing games. One such prediction is his claim that the MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will come good against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

On this, Chopra stated:

"Ishan and Rohit will together score more than 75 runs. These two teams had met in their first game of the season and Ishan had scored runs. This team likes Ishan and Ishan likes this team too."

Aakash Chopra also spoke about why DC's star players like David Warner and Rishabh Pant will step up in a must-win game for them. He added:

"Even Warner and Pant will score over 75 years. Pant will need to perform if Delhi are to qualify. Cometh the hours cometh the man."

MI simply have nothing to lose, but they will decide who among the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC will take the fourth place and qualify for the playoffs. RCB fans might be glued to their TV sets tonight, supporting Rohit Sharma and his men.

