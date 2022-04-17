IPL 2022: Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing today's PBKS vs SRH match?

In a significant blow to Punjab Kings (PBKS), skipper Mayank Agarwal won't feature in their IPL 2022 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday. His opening partner and the team's most senior player, Shikhar Dhawan, will lead the side in his absence.

Dhawan at the toss revealed that Mayank was hit on the toe during team practice on Saturday and suffered a minor injury. He expressed confidence that the 31-year-old will be back for PBKS' next match against Delhi Capitals on April 20.

Dhawan is an able interim leader for PBKS. The left-hander captained SRH in 16 matches between 2013-14, winning seven of them. He also led India's second-string team in Sri Lanka last year in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence.

Still, Mayank's absence will be felt more for his batting. Although PBKS is not short of big names, the skipper provides stability at the top of the order. Moreover, although he had a shaky start to the season, he seemed to have gained his mojo back in the last match when he struck a 32-ball 52 against Mumbai Indians.

How does the PBKS playing 11 look like without Mayank Agarwal?

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has replaced the skipper in the PBKS 11 and will also take the opening spot alongside Dhawan. This is the only change in the team. This could be his chance to improve on his IPL record and add more to his tally of just 50 runs after five games.

Jonny Bairstow, who has also opened for SRH in the past, was another option to shift from No. 3 to the top but the team presumably didn't want to change the batting order for just one game.

Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

