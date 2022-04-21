IPL 2022: Why are Moeen Ali and Murugan Ashwin not playing today's MI vs CSK match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made wholesale changes for their clash in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday in an attempt to find the right combination to get their campaigns back on track.

The defending champions have dropped all-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer Chris Jordan. Both Englishmen had failed to live up to their potential in the last few matches. While Moeen collected just 87 runs and no wickets in five matches, Jordan went wicketless for three games straight, with an economy rate of 10.52.

The Super Kings have brought in left-arm off-spinner Mitchell Santner and right-arm pacer Dwaine Pretorius as replacements. Santner will challenge MI's right-handed batters while Pretorius, who picked four wickets in his first two IPL games this season, will add weight to CSK's death-bowling.

Meanwhile, MI have overhauled their struggling bowling lineup. English pacer Tymal Mills, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen, have all been dropped. Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams, off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen and right-arm express pacer Riley Meredith have replaced them, respectively.

Rohit Sharma at the toss explained that Meredith has been brought on to make use of the pace and bounce in the pitches while Shokeen has been handed his debut to tackle CSK's glut of left-handers in the middle-order.

The latter has played 8 List A matches for India's secondary teams, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.92.

MI and CSK's lineups without Moeen Ali and Murugan Ashwin

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Edited by Ritwik Kumar